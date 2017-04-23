Woman whose 10-year-old daughter was killed in 1999 loses second daughter to murder

Cherri West holds up a tee-shirt that shows her two murdered daughters, Casey Eaton and 10-year-old Pamela Butler, with the phrase, "R.I.P Daughters." Kansas police announced Sunday the capture of a man who they say murdered a woman near the playground named for the victim's sister -- who was just 10 when she was abducted and killed in 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.