Will there ever be another Joyland?

Joyland opened for the last time in Wichita 10 years ago, but Wichitans can't seem to get enough of it. Jason Knipp sent a question to The Eagle for its series "Curious Wichita": Will Wichita ever get an amusement park again? Knipp went to Joyland as a child and brought his son when he was 2. He loved the Whacky Shack and the KSBI opening weekends, when admission was free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.