What's up KC? Lineup for your April 14 weekend

Kansas City Royals Game Baseball is back at the K! Grab your Royals attire and watch the boys in blue take on the Angels Friday through Sunday. Zona Rosa Easter Parade Celebrate Easter at Zona Rosa's Easter Parade Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Patrons will be able to meet the Easter bunny, participate in a "Best Dressed" walking parade, and enjoy the petting zoo.

