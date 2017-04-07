Unity Church to hold annual Spring Fling on Sunday

Unity Church of Christianity, 9126 S.W. 10th, will have its annual Spring Fling Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The Men's Ministry of Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 S.W. 29th, will sponsor a potato drop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. Approximately 40,000 pounds of potatoes will be available to hunger-relief organizations in the area. Potato drops were started 16 years ago by United Methodist Men through the Society of St. Andrews, an organization that gleans food and produce from across the United States to get the food to where it is needed.

