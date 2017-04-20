Trustee urges judge to convert Lindemuth's bankruptcy so his assets can be liquidated

An assistant U.S. Bankruptcy trustee urged a federal judge Thursday to convert Topeka businessman Kent D. Lindemuth's bankruptcy case so his assets can be liquidated, all tied to Lindemuth's alleged purchase of more than 2,000 firearms. Meanwhile, Vikki Lindemuth, the wife of Kent Lindemuth, would part ways with her husband in the bankruptcy case and would remain in the Chapter 11 plan.

