TKC Breaking and Exclusive News!!! Ka...

TKC Breaking and Exclusive News!!! Kansas City Protesters Plan...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Right now there are a great many protesters convinced that Prez Trump is going to show up tomorrow in Kansas City and they're preparing to demonstrate near Liberty Memorial with or without him. Just a peek at background chatter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC