Thousands pause for global WWI centennial observance
Awed by an eight-plane flyover that left the sky streaked with plumes of red, white and blue contrails, thousands paused Thursday in the shadow of the nation's official World War I monument in remembrance of the day a century ago that the U.S. entered the fight. Melding equal measures of homage to American sacrifice with patriotism, the commemoration - "In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace" - amounted to a multimedia time warp to April 6, 1917, when America begrudgingly joined the global conflict that President Woodrow Wilson had sought to avoid through neutrality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC