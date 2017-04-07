Thousands pause for global WWI centen...

Thousands pause for global WWI centennial observance

Awed by an eight-plane flyover that left the sky streaked with plumes of red, white and blue contrails, thousands paused Thursday in the shadow of the nation's official World War I monument in remembrance of the day a century ago that the U.S. entered the fight. Melding equal measures of homage to American sacrifice with patriotism, the commemoration - "In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace" - amounted to a multimedia time warp to April 6, 1917, when America begrudgingly joined the global conflict that President Woodrow Wilson had sought to avoid through neutrality.

