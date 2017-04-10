The Kansas City Tuesday Night Link Look

The runner who collapsed and died after finishing Kansas City's Rock the Parkway half marathon Saturday was described by friends and family as an "avid runner" who "always had a smile." Brandon Russell was 34-years old.

