the Kansas City Early Joey Friday
It was late afternoon on March 6, 2017 when a line of thunderstorms developed north and west of Kansas City. 41 Action News meteorologist Gerard Jebaily went out in our new storm chase vehicle, Storm Tracker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC