The guard took bribes from inmates; now hea s going to prison

16 hrs ago

A former prison guard convicted of smuggling tobacco into Leavenworth Penitentiary for inmates in exchange for money was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Prosecutors say inmates paid Marc Buckner, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., $750 for each can of tobacco and rolling papers he brought into the federal prison during his employment.

