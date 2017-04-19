Superintendent of Shawnee Mission schools, state's third largest district, announces retirement

The Shawnee Mission School District announced Wednesday that Jim Hinson's retirement takes effect June 30. The nearly 28,000-student district in suburban Kansas City says the 54-year-old Hinson wants to spend more time with his family and "pursue other lifelong goals." Hinson said in a statement that he is "proud of the district" and that he has had "terrific support."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.