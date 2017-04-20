Spencer Museum hosts performance series by KC artist Mark Southerland
The Spencer Museum of Art will host Kansas City-based artist Mark Southerland as a Rocket Grants Resident Artist for a series of musical performances beginning Wednesday, April 26. Southerland's residency is in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Charlotte Street Foundation , which coordinates the Rocket Grants program in partnership with the Spencer Museum. Southerland received a 2013-2014 grant from this program, which supports innovative, artist-driven projects outside established arts venues and is funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Wed
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Tue
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC