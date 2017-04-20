Spencer Museum hosts performance seri...

Spencer Museum hosts performance series by KC artist Mark Southerland

The Spencer Museum of Art will host Kansas City-based artist Mark Southerland as a Rocket Grants Resident Artist for a series of musical performances beginning Wednesday, April 26. Southerland's residency is in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Charlotte Street Foundation , which coordinates the Rocket Grants program in partnership with the Spencer Museum. Southerland received a 2013-2014 grant from this program, which supports innovative, artist-driven projects outside established arts venues and is funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

