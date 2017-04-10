Sisters riding Verr ckt with Caleb Sc...

Sisters riding Verr ckt with Caleb Schwab the day he died have reached a settlement

What has become clearer since the tragic death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab is that from nearly the moment the Verruckt was proposed in Wyandotte County, its path to completion was all but assured with almost no outside officials casting a critical eye the project - even in the face of early design and safety problems. Two women injured while riding the VerrA1 4ckt water slide at Schlitterbahn in Kansas City, Kan., have reached a settlement with the owners of the water park.

