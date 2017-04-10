School of Education announces final s...

School of Education announces final session of 2016-17 professional development series in Kansas ...

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: University of Kansas

The School of Education at the University of Kansas has announced the final session of the 2016-2017 Strategies Event Series at the Edwards Campus on April 22. The third session of the series, "Helping Students Succeed: Mindset Makes the Difference," will feature Reva Friedman, associate professor in the Department of Curriculum & Teaching. The presentation will teach participants about the concept of mindset as it relates to teaching and explore ways in which school structures can support or sabotage the development of growth-oriented mindsets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC