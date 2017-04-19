RND Corner Grill to open second locat...

RND Corner Grill to open second location in Topeka, filling former Kansan Grill location

Signage is now up for the new RND Topeka restaurant at 705 S. Kansas Ave., a new restaurant in downtown Topeka. Co-Owner Cody Foster said he hopes the restaurant will open in the first quarter of 2018.

