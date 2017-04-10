Power 100: Mike Maddox

Power 100: Mike Maddox

Read more: Business Journal

Mike Maddox is CEO of one of the hottest banks in the market. Just 10 years old, CrossFirst already is the third-largest locally based bank by assets and even appeared on the Kansas City Business Journal's most recent list of the area's 50 fastest-growing companies.

