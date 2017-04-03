Never Gonna Happen: Kansas City Dead ...

Never Gonna Happen: Kansas City Dead Tree Media Still Dreams Of Downtown Stadium

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Here's local "journalists" serving as a footstool for somebody with a lot more power who seems only willing to talk in the vaguest of terms. Call it news, it's not: What's the future of Kauffman and Arrowhead? The Star's editorial board speaks with Jim Rowland of the Jackson County Sports Complex Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling of the Star's editorial board talk with Jim Rowland of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority about Kauffman Stadium, which hosts its 45th home opener Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC