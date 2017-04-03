Never Gonna Happen: Kansas City Dead Tree Media Still Dreams Of Downtown Stadium
Here's local "journalists" serving as a footstool for somebody with a lot more power who seems only willing to talk in the vaguest of terms. Call it news, it's not: What's the future of Kauffman and Arrowhead? The Star's editorial board speaks with Jim Rowland of the Jackson County Sports Complex Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling of the Star's editorial board talk with Jim Rowland of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority about Kauffman Stadium, which hosts its 45th home opener Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
