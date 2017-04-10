Mulvane Art Museum exhibit explores d...

Mulvane Art Museum exhibit explores depictions of African Americans,...

Dina Bennett, associate director of the Mulvane Art Museum, discusses 'For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,' a traveling multimedia exhibit at the museum through May that documents the images of the Civil Rights Movement. 'For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,' a traveling multimedia exhibit at the Mulvane Art Museum focuses on the images of the civil rights movement including the "I am a man" protest in of 1968 in Memphis.

