Mulvane Art Museum exhibit explores depictions of African Americans,...
Dina Bennett, associate director of the Mulvane Art Museum, discusses 'For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,' a traveling multimedia exhibit at the museum through May that documents the images of the Civil Rights Movement. 'For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,' a traveling multimedia exhibit at the Mulvane Art Museum focuses on the images of the civil rights movement including the "I am a man" protest in of 1968 in Memphis.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
