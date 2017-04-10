Mulvane Art Museum exhibit explores depictions of African Americans,...

Dina Bennett, associate director of the Mulvane Art Museum, discusses 'For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,' a traveling multimedia exhibit at the museum through May that documents the images of the Civil Rights Movement. 'For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,' a traveling multimedia exhibit at the Mulvane Art Museum focuses on the images of the civil rights movement including the "I am a man" protest in of 1968 in Memphis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.