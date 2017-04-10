Mom reacts to decision to drop murder...

Mom reacts to decision to drop murder charge against daughter's suspected cold-case killer

After more than 27 years, Gail Elieson thought she was finally getting closer to justice for her 18-year-old daughter Sarah Jo DeLeon , who was found stabbed to death in 1989 in Kansas City, Kansas. But Elieson's hopes were dashed last week when a judge in Wyandotte County, Kansas, dismissed the murder charge against 48-year-old Carolyn Heckert , during a preliminary hearing.

