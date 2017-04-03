Metal detectors at Missouri Capitol might lose funding
Visitors to the Missouri Capitol may not be required to pass through metal detectors and X-ray machines before entering the building next year. A House Budget Committee stripped funding for the security measures from the state budget it advanced this week and instead authorized the Missouri Capitol police to hire five more officers.
