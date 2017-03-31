Megan Hilty to Host KC SuperStar 2017 Finals; Auditions Continue This Weekend
Auditions for KC SuperStar 2017, Kansas City's high school singing competition ala "American Idol/The Voice," have been set for Wednesday, March 30, 4-8:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, 1-5 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City , 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS. Singers only need to attend one audition for the competition, which is produced by The J. The final event will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 27, 2017.
