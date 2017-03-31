Megan Hilty to Host KC SuperStar 2017...

Megan Hilty to Host KC SuperStar 2017 Finals; Auditions Continue This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Auditions for KC SuperStar 2017, Kansas City's high school singing competition ala "American Idol/The Voice," have been set for Wednesday, March 30, 4-8:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, 1-5 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City , 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS. Singers only need to attend one audition for the competition, which is produced by The J. The final event will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar 14 Alan Richards 9
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC