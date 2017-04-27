LoC Exclusive - Leigh Steinberg on Patrick Mahomes and KC
When the Chiefs are on the clock on Thursday night they have a big decision to make that could shape the future of the franchise. What will Kansas City do? It's possible that they will trade up and get a QB for the future or they may stay where they are and in the end of trade back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arrowhead Addict.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Tue
|Scott
|1
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|33
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC