Lindemuth: 'Not guilty' to perjury count
With only four weeks until Kent Lindemuth's federal trial starts, it's unknown whether his indictment on a 116th charge will have an impact on that trial's startup date, a federal judge said in court Tuesday. Lindemuth's trial in U.S. District Court tied to scores of charges of bankruptcy fraud is scheduled to start on May 9. On Tuesday, Lindemuth faced U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary Sebelius during his initial appearance and arraignment on his 116th federal count of perjury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC