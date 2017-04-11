Lindemuth: 'Not guilty' to perjury count

Lindemuth: 'Not guilty' to perjury count

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Capital-Journal

With only four weeks until Kent Lindemuth's federal trial starts, it's unknown whether his indictment on a 116th charge will have an impact on that trial's startup date, a federal judge said in court Tuesday. Lindemuth's trial in U.S. District Court tied to scores of charges of bankruptcy fraud is scheduled to start on May 9. On Tuesday, Lindemuth faced U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary Sebelius during his initial appearance and arraignment on his 116th federal count of perjury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC