Lindemuth: 'Not guilty' to perjury count

With only four weeks until Kent Lindemuth's federal trial starts, it's unknown whether his indictment on a 116th charge will have an impact on that trial's startup date, a federal judge said in court Tuesday. Lindemuth's trial in U.S. District Court tied to scores of charges of bankruptcy fraud is scheduled to start on May 9. On Tuesday, Lindemuth faced U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary Sebelius during his initial appearance and arraignment on his 116th federal count of perjury.

