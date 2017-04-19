KHP reports second Kansas City, Kansas motorcycle fatality in a four-day span
Authorities were investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday on Interstate 635 in Wyandotte County. A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed on a Kansas, Kan., interstate, Kansas Highway Patrol officials said.
