KCPD looking for suspect wanted in connection to a homicide

Police in Kansas City looking for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of Casey Eaton. KCPD releasing the following statement Emenencio C. Lansdown has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm related to the murder of Casey Eaton on 04/19/2017 in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue.

