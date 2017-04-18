KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs redevelopment plan
Lane4 Property Group is giving Kansas City, Kansas residents a look Wednesday night at a proposed development on the old Indian Springs Shopping Center site. The development would be located on a 26-acre portion on the south end of the 90-acre Midtown Redevelopment District.
Why have a story regarding Indian Springs/KCK and not bother to interview ANY Citizens, is it acceptable to only represent the UG side of the conversation with a Commissioner in favor of the proposal against the will of the people in the district and city that she is supposed to represent? Not to mention other conflicts. You took up a side of the story as if the people are against progress and that is simply NOT TRUE. The people are AGAINST GIVING the property away as is proposed. The people of this community can speak for themselves. You could have asked just someone on the street or made a random phone call to give a fair unbiased opinion. WHY are WE ignored? FAIR unbiased MEDIA?
Why offer such a one sided presentation of the issue.
facebook.com/HappyKCK2017
ROBBERY WITHOUT A GUN. THEY USE LIES & A PENCIL!
We paid 8 Million Dollars for Indian Springs.
We paid 4.5 Million to The Dist 500 School board to move
We then paid another 25 Million to Demo and that is NOT all.
NEARLY 30 MILLION (+)
Now they want to sell/GIVE the property to Lane 4 who stands to profit GREATLY on the Land Grab of 60 Acres of Prime Real Estate. For 750,000 because THEY cannot FIND tenants. Sounds to me like we need to find a new company. That is the risk WE need to take.
They will pay us 185,000 in taxes each year. In order for us to recoup the 30+ Million it would take us 162 years to see the principal paid off. That is One Hundred and Sixty Two REAL YEARS. They think we are stupid!! They have gotten away with so much for 25 years they have STOLEN this City and County right from under us for their partners, architects and developers...All while we slept and footed the bill.
They TOOK AWAY OUR RIGHT TO VOTE ON ISSUES WITH UNIFICATION AND NOW THEY SIMPLY TAKE OUR PROPERTY AND WE CAN DO NOTHING ABOUT IT.
WE ARE NOT EVEN CONSIDERED IN THE GAME!!
WyCo Fair GONE
Summer Youth Jobs/Operation BrightSide GONE
PARKS AND RECS PROGRAMMING GONE
Indian Springs for families GONE
Indian Springs as Walking Track GONE
Sense of Community GONE
Minnesota Avenue Shops GONE
KIDS DO NOT DARE GO TO THE LEGENDS
What are they supposed to do???
They tell us how horrible KCK is while the strip mine the REAL ESTATE.
##### To Continue...
Jim Walters~"The types of tenants, according to the agreement, include categories such as grocery stores, department stores, junior box stores, small shops, restaurants, banks and other businesses, and possibly senior living, apartments, flex space, governmental facilities, industrial, office or other uses." [Wyandotte Daily News May 1, 2014]
The reality is that there has always been Light Industrial businesses at Indian Springs. Joe Vaught spoke on this at the meeting and if anyone wants to truly know those goings on...you need to contact Joe Vaught. He really does know what he is talking about. However, Light Industrial HAS been since ALWAYS on the back Row at Indian Springs. The farthest South and West ends of the property (on the end where Macy's/Dillards outlet was). It is still there now. The Blood Bank is no longer there or the electronics store. But the property is still there. You can see all this in the pictures below.
We are NOT opposed to forward motion and progress. We just want some of that for ourselves. We ARE NOT opposed to having this wonderful project. We ARE in DIRECT opposition to the location in which they want to put it. Put it on the Back row where there are already similar projects and the woods block the view to the industrial supplies and the movement of industrial vehicles that are present with Industrial Business. Not out in the open, UGlying up our beautiful space. Slow Down...these buildings are erected with concrete panels and take very little time to erect. Once they are there we are stuck with them. Hear our voice.
They want the Prime Cuts of the property, a property that will make or Break this community socially-It is our last open space and show piece. We need something as beautiful as the people who are in this community. Something that represents the depth of who we are. Like the sculptures on top of the bridge in KCMO. We need a place to come togather to discuss our communal future without being shoved in tiny rooms on rented properties across town. We pay some of the highest taxes in the nation, we have some of the most unhealthy people in the nation. Yet, we have NOWHERE to come and be well SOCIALLY. Sure Indian Springs had it's history. Just like every mall in the country. Just like the Plaza, Zona Rosa and Overland Park Mall, we are the same ad EVERY other community...except we have NOWHERE to be unified like our name insinuates. But Black, Hispanic, White and EVERY other community that used Indian Springs came there to be a part of a community.
They took away EVERY community opportunity that we have in Wyandotte County. No more fair, Very few grocery stores, very few restaurants (except fast food, which goes along with poor health according to The CDC). WE ARE SAYING GIVE US THIS!!! It is OURS and you have NO RIGHT TO TAKE IT AWAY unless we give it to you and we have NOT. Yes, it is a BIG property...don't try to make that sound negative. That is a VERY GOOD THING. It is NOT "Just sitting there", it is GROWING there...which is why you want it.
We need to communicate. But there have been promises made...and there have been lies that must be answered for...We want to be whole. When all of it is said and done, the unifying voice from the last meeting is that
...WE WANT TO BE TOGETHER!!! WE WANT TO SHARE SPACE with each other as neighbors and meet each others needs.
Can anyone please tell me WHY their sign is already up as if this deal is already done?
