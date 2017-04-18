KCK police car involved in crash

A Kansas City, Kansas police car, running with lights and sirens was involved in a crash about 9:00 p.m. Friday at 13th & State Avenue. Police say a 2013 Ford Explorer was westbound on State, a 1999 Nissan Altima was southbound on 13th when the two collided in the intersection.

