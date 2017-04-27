Kansas Police: 2 Found Dead in SUV Di...

Kansas Police: 2 Found Dead in SUV Died From Carbon Monoxide

Read more: US News & World Report

Kansas City, Kansas, police say two people found dead in a sport utility vehicle last weekend succumbed to fumes from the vehicle's faulty exhaust system. The Kansas City Star reports that police have ruled the deaths of 26-year-old Carolyn Williams-Cottier and 30-year-old Trevor Roth of Dodge City as accidental.

