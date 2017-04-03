Kansas man admits to killing son, 7, ...

Kansas man admits to killing son, 7, found near pigs

A Kansas man pleaded guilty Friday in the killing of his 7-year-old son whose remains were found near the family's pigs more than a month after he died. Michael Jones, 46, admitted Friday to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Adrian Jones, whose remains were found in November 2015 after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance and learned that he was missing, The Kansas City Star reports.

