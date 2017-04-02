Kansas legislative leaders cancel mee...

Kansas legislative leaders cancel meeting to hire K-12 attorney

In this file photo, former Sen. Jeff King, R-Independence, is pictured. Top Republican and Democratic leaders of the Legislature reversed course Monday by calling off a meeting to consider hiring King to serve as special legal counsel to state lawmakers drafting a new K-12 school funding formula to comply with court edicts.

