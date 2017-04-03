Kansas City Star Seyz Tax Fighters, T...

Kansas City Star Seyz Tax Fighters, Tracy & Prez Trump Lost Municipal Election 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

The dead tree media response to politics in Kansas City downplays the fact that WEED ADVOCATES won the day and gives credit to a litany of special interests groups that aren't as much fun. What's important to note is that the screed fails to note THERE WAS NO ORGANIZED CAMPAIGN OPPOSITION to ANY of these questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC