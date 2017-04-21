Kansas City man recalls wife's kidney donation to her boss
Natalie Frese was a match with the principal of the school where she is a second grade teacher. On Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017, Frese underwent surgery to donate her left kidney to her friend, the principal, Ty Poell.
