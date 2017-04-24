Kansas City Afternoon Transit Life Links
Sophie Reade hotness waiting at the bus stop and seemingly encouraging greater environmental responsiblity inspires this quick peek at all the important transit links for today. Take a peek: With Tesla increasing its fleet, the company is placing a bigger priority on building out its charging network, including in Missouri and Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
