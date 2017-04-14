Kansas City Actors Theatre to Present...

Kansas City Actors Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of the Realistic Joneses

Kansas City Actors Theatre will conclude its Season Twelve with the regional premiere of Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses, performing from May 24 to June 11 at the H&R Block City Stage in Union Station. The production will be directed by John Rensenhouse and will star Brian Paulette, Carla Noack, Phil Fiorini, and Ashley Pankow.

