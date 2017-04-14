Kansas City Actors Theatre to Present Regional Premiere of the Realistic Joneses
Kansas City Actors Theatre will conclude its Season Twelve with the regional premiere of Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses, performing from May 24 to June 11 at the H&R Block City Stage in Union Station. The production will be directed by John Rensenhouse and will star Brian Paulette, Carla Noack, Phil Fiorini, and Ashley Pankow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC