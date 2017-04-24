Juneteenth Celebration at the Nelson-Atkins

The celebration has its genesis in the announcement on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when Union General Gordon Granger read an order that "all slaves are free," more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln. The Nelson-Atkins Juneteenth event will add to the museum's lively schedule of festivals and cultural events that attract more than 32,000 visitors a year: Chinese New Year, Passport to India, Kansas City's Big Picnic, Deaf Culture Day, American Indian Cultural Celebration, and Day of the Dead.

