John Isenberg to be honored for a lifetime of kindness by Synergy Services

Celebrating the tremendous impact of kindness in overcoming violence in our community, Synergy Services is set to host the 27th annual Kindest Kansas Citian Awards Dinner. The event, planned for May 5 at The View at Briarcliff in Kansas City, Missouri, raises money for Synergy's STOP Violence programs, which provide anti-bullying and other violence prevention education throughout the community.

