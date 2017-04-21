Homicide Victim Was Sister of Girl Ab...

Homicide Victim Was Sister of Girl Abducted, Killed in 1999

A woman shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas, has been identified as the sister of a girl who was kidnapped 17 years ago while playing outside, driven to Missouri and killed. The Kansas City Star reports that police said Thursday that 34-year-old Casey Eaton was the person shot to death late Wednesday night.

