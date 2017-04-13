Hispanic grocery, restaurant to open ...

Hispanic grocery, restaurant to open in former North Topeka Falley's location

A former North Topeka grocery building that's been vacant for nine years is gaining new life as a Hispanic grocery store and restaurant.

Supermart El Torito will open in the next two or three months after extensive remodeling of the 32,000-square-foot building formerly home to Falley's at 3000 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

