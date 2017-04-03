French Air Force demo team arrives in Kansas City
They've come from France to participate in the WWI Centennial being held at the Liberty Memorial marking the U.S.'s entry into The Great War on April 6, 1917. The planes will conduct acrobatic maneuvers over the ceremony Thursday morning, including releasing red, white and blue smoke.
