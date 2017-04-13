Former Epiq Systems CEO Olofson dies

Former Epiq Systems CEO Olofson dies

Tom Olofson, chairman and CEO of Kansas City, Kan.-based Epiq Systems for 28 years, died on April 8 at age 75. Olofson led a private investor group that acquired the business that would become Epiq in 1988.

