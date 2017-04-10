Fear Kansas City Alleged Illegal Immigrant Atm Skimmer Scheme

"Court documents say that the pair installed skimmers on a Commerce ATM at 804 E. 12th Street in downtown Kansas City, Mo., and two others in Kansas City, Kan., at 202 W. 43rd Street and 4020 Rainbow Boulevard. A total of 44 accounts were compromised at the 12 St. location, with a loss of $351.98, and 100 accounts were compromised at the KCK locations with a loss of $21,341.05."

