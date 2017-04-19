Fatal crash reported early Wednesday ...

Fatal crash reported early Wednesday on I-635 in KCK

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Authorities were investigating a crash in which at least one person was killed early Wednesday on Interstate 635 in Wyandotte County. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-635 just south of I-70 in Kansas City, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... 11 hr Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female 20 hr Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) 20 hr Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC