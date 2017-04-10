Family of boy killed on Verruckt wate...

Family of boy killed on Verruckt waterslide reach settlements

WNEM-TV Saginaw

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died while riding a waterslide at a Kansas City, KS water park has reached settlements with a general contractor and a consulting company involved in the project. Rep. Scott Schwab testified Wednesday that he and his family agreed to the terms of the wrongful-death settlements involving his son, Caleb.

