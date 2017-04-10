Double fatality in early morning crash in KCK

On Saturday, April 15, 2017, at approximately 0030 hours the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to a serious injury accident near 55th Street and Metropolitan Ave. Upon arrival officers located a black sedan and an orange SUV involved in the collision. The initial investigation revealed that a Chevy Malibu traveling north bound on South 55th Street struck a Honda Element in the roadway while it was attempting to turn into the Skyline Apartment Complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.