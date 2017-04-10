Class Preps Students for Career with ...

Class Preps Students for Career with Kansas City Fire Dept.

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

April 17--KANSAS CITY, MO-- Like many Kansas City public high school students, Amauri Steele didn't have a clear career path in mind. So as a senior this year, he signed up for Manual Tech's new emergency medical technician licensing class that had him on an ambulance ride-along this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Sat Your bf sons friend 16
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar '17 Johnn 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC