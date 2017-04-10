City to hold listening sessions on KCI
A series of listening sessions will be held at businesses, and community and neighborhood meetings between mid-April and June. Aviation Department Director Pat Klein says they'll give a brief 10-15 minute presentation to lay out some of the problems at KCI and then ask stakeholderers how'd they'd like those problems to be addressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC