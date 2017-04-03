Cigarette tax hike, food sales tax cut fail to pass muster in Kansas House
Members of the Kansas House rejected Monday amendments to bills that would more than double the state's sales tax on cigarettes and eliminate a handful of sales tax exemptions to find $56 million to pay for a 1 cent reduction in the state's tax on food.
