Carbon monoxide kills 2 who were found dead in SUV outside KC Walmart
Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning killed two people who were found dead in an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced the cause of death Tuesday on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|33
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC