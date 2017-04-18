BOE names principals

BOE names principals

Principals for Nike and Sunflower elementaries have been selected. USD 231 board members approved the hires of Bruce Haber to serve as principal for Nike Elementary and Jason Jones to serve as principal for Sunflower Elementary.

