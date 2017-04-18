Body found in Kansas River believed to be chase suspect
The dates/times will be: Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and the TopCon Geek Expo Team will be there giving away PAXICO, Kan. - Officials say a deceased male has been recovered from the Kansas River about 1 mile east of the Belvue River Bridge and is believed to be connected with a chase earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|1 hr
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|10 hr
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC